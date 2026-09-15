‘Why separately?’: Omar Abdullah questions move by BJP-ruled states to pursue UCC

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the decision of the BJP-ruled states to pursue a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it should be taken up at the national level first.

Talking to reporters here, Abdullah criticised the move by BJP-ruled states to pursue the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying legislation on an issue of national importance should be brought before the Parliament rather than being introduced separately by individual states.

“If you have the numbers, bring it to Parliament. Why are you doing it separately in different states?” he asked.

He argued that the UCC could not be described as universal if it applied only to BJP-ruled states.

“The whole country is not BJP-ruled. There are a number of states and territories that the BJP does not govern,” he said.

Abdullah also pointed to differences within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying some of its allies were not in favour of implementing the UCC in their states.

“According to reports, the Janata Dal-United has directly said that it will not be implemented in Bihar. So if their own allies are not ready for it, how can they say that it should be implemented across the country?” he said.

He said a move of such national significance should be decided by the Parliament, which represents the entire country.

“Something of this nature should not be decided by individual states. It has to be decided by the country as a whole. The entire country is represented not in the states, but in the Parliament. Let the legislation come to Parliament.”

He also questioned why the government was pursuing the UCC through states while other major legislative proposals had been discussed in the context of the Parliament.

“So far, whenever they have talked about legislation in the Parliament, whether it is ‘One Nation, One Election’ or reservation, they have not brought it to the Parliament. Now, with this too, they are talking about bringing it in the states. Bring it to the Parliament and let us see whether you can pass it,” he said.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposed single law in India that aims to replace religion-based personal laws with a common set of rules for all citizens.