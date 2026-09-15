Sydney Sixers rope in ‘versatile’ Alice Capsey from Renegades for WBBL 12

New Delhi: Sydney Sixers have added more power to their squad by signing England international Alice Capsey from Melbourne Renegades for the Women’s Big Bash League 12.

Capsey, a batting all-rounder, has added another skill to her already impressive resume when she took over the gloves for wicketkeeping during England’s ODI series against Ireland.

She is already a gun batter and a pretty handy off-spinner, but her job with the wicketkeeping gloves against Ireland when Amy Jones was being managed has truly given the Sixers versatility in all departments. This was the first time Capsey took the gloves since her underage cricket.

Sixers coach Peter Clarke welcomed Capsey and highlighted how crucial she can be to the combinations. Sixers don’t have a wicketkeeper as of now, as Emma Manix-Geeves has not re-signed with the club.

“It’s nice to have that option up your sleeve if you need it,” Clarke said on being quizzed if Capsey could take the gloves in WBBL 12. “Whether we have an injury to whoever’s our primary keeper … or you decide to do different things with your list – the more versatile any player is, the more options you have as a coaching staff to try different combinations maybe.

“So her having that string to her bow is a plus, and she can also bowl; she’s also a good fielder, and she’s obviously a bat.

“I think at her best she could be a great player. We’re looking forward to working with her at the Sixers, and hopefully we can provide her with an environment to help her perform at her best consistently and contribute to the success of the club.”

Capsey will be crucial for the Sixers in filling in the void left by the retired Alyssa Healy as she partners compatriot Sophia Dunkley, Ellyse Perry and Amelia Kerr on the Sixers’ side.

She spent the previous two seasons with the Melbourne Renegades and played for cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons of the Australian league.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Sydney Sixers this season,” Capsey said.

“The WBBL is one of the best competitions in the world and the chance to represent a club with such a strong reputation and history is really special. I’ve loved my previous experiences playing in Australia, and I’m looking forward to returning and being part of the Sixers environment.”