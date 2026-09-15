Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani Dies of Heart Attack at 56

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, 56, passed away after suffering a heart attack at his residence, according to reports.

Alla Nani had served as the Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Andhra Pradesh government. He was a prominent political figure from the Eluru region and had won the Eluru Assembly constituency three times.

Following the formation of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, Alla Nani joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

His death has come as a shock to political circles and supporters in the Eluru constituency. Leaders and party workers are expected to offer condolences to his family.

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Alla Nani was known for his political career in Eluru and had remained active in state politics for several years. His three victories from the constituency marked his strong political presence in the region.

Further details regarding the last rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.