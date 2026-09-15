Telangana Police actively working for Congress party, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the police department in Telangana was working more actively for the Congress party than even its own workers.

He condemned the attack on his PRO, Mahesh Mudiraj, and PA Mahender Reddy inside the police station in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, he alleged that the Congress party was resorting to the attacks out of frustration.

“The government is in a state of frustration and desperation. That is why it was resorting to attention diversion every single day. Unable to answer the questions we have been raising after 1,000 days, the government is resorting to these attacks,” he said.

The BRS leader said earlier that an attack was carried out on the residence of KCR, a senior leader who was elected by the people of Telangana twice as Chief Minister and who fought relentlessly for the achievement of Telangana.

“An attack was carried out on the house of a leader who fought for Telangana without caring for his own life. When we went there to stop the attack, we were detained inside the police station, and an attempt was made to attack us as well,” he said.

He claimed that on Monday, the government again attempted to attack his PRO and my PA inside the police station itself, using around 15 people.

“Who were the people who attempted the attack inside the police station – goons or police? It must be established who those people were who came in plain clothes and attacked them. Even when we demanded that an FIR be registered over the attack on our people, the police refused to register one,” he said.

Rama Rao alleged that the police are supporting those who resorted to attacks inside a police station and are refusing to register FIRs. “Our senior leaders, MLAs and former ministers were there and repeatedly requested the police for five hours to register an FIR. Yet, the police refused to do so,” he said.

“Such is the deplorable situation in Telangana today that the police are not even willing to register an FIR. We will approach the courts in this matter. I hope justice will be delivered through the courts,” he added.

The BRS leaders earlier posted on X that Telangana is on the brink of absolute chaos. “Lynching doesn’t always start as an act of killing. Sometimes it starts as a carefully planned attack inside a fully functional police station, in front of uniformed officials. The way gondaism is being sponsored and enabled by state machinery, I am worried that very soon we will see acts of lynching on the streets,” he posted on ‘X’.

“What happened with my PR Mahesh Manikayala and PA Mahendar Reddy inside a police station can happen to any citizen of Telangana who will not bow down to oppression,” he added.