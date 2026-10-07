Woman’s Burnt Body Found Near Thatti Annaram in Nagole, Police Suspect Murder

Hyderabad: A woman’s body was found under suspicious circumstances near Thatti Annaram in Nagole on Wednesday, triggering concern among local residents. Morning walkers and people in the area noticed the body in a deserted location and alerted the police.

The deceased was identified as Mangamma, a resident of OU Manikeshwar Nagar under the Osmania University Police Station limits. Police said a missing-person complaint had been registered after she went missing, with reports placing the complaint on September 28.

According to police, the body was found in a burnt and severely damaged condition. Preliminary examination indicated that stray dogs had bitten and partially eaten parts of the body. Other reports said the woman was found with her hands and legs missing, with police examining whether the missing limbs were due to animals feeding on the remains.

Police suspect that Mangamma may have been murdered, but the exact cause and manner of death have not yet been established. Officials are awaiting the post-mortem examination report from Gandhi Hospital, which is expected to provide crucial information about how she died.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace Mangamma’s movements and identify anyone who may have been connected to her disappearance or death. Forensic evidence has also been collected from the scene.

Police have not officially confirmed reports of rape or sexual assault at this stage. The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected after the post-mortem and forensic reports.