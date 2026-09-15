Post Ganpati darshan, Salman Khan shares a cryptic note on ‘happiness and contentment’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again left fans intrigued with a cryptic social media post on happiness, expectations and contentment, shortly after making an appearance at Rahul Karnail’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Salman shared a reel on his social media account, featuring a scenic mountain backdrop and a thought-provoking message about how a person’s perception of happiness can change once they get what they once desired.

The message read, “Jab thoda mila, toh khush tha, ab zyada mila, toh dukhi kyun? Jo chahiye tha kal mujhe, aaj mila toh zaroori kyun?”

(When I had a little, I was happy, so why am I sad now that I have more? What I wanted yesterday, why does it seem unnecessary now that I have it today?)

Somehow Salman did not reveal what prompted him to share the message.

The cryptic note came soon after Salman attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman was spotted arriving for the festivities and posing for the paparazzi before joining his family for the celebrations.

For the occasion, Salman opted for a casual festive look. He wore a light blue checked/striped shirt with light blue-white denim, while a bandana covered his head.

Videos and pictures from the celebrations showed the Khan family coming together for Ganpati darshan. Salman was also seen spending time with little children at the gathering.

For the uninitiated, Salman has regularly participated in Ganpati celebrations, including aarti and visarjan, over the years.

His family continues the tradition at home where Salman’s entire family celebrates the occasion.

The Khan family’s celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has its roots in their close family tradition. Salma Khan, Salman’s mother, was born Sushila Charak in a Maharashtrian Hindu family, while his father Salim Khan is Muslim.

The family has over the years been known for celebrating festivals across religious traditions.