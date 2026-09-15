20 Injured as Tipper Lorry Collides with RTC Bus Near Kuntloor in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: At least 20 people were seriously injured after a tipper lorry collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near Kuntloor in the Hayathnagar area.

According to preliminary information, the RTC bus was carrying passengers when the tipper lorry reportedly crashed into the bus. The impact caused panic among passengers and people in the surrounding area.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the collision. Local residents who reached the spot immediately after the accident rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Emergency services and police were alerted following the incident. Rescue efforts were carried out at the accident site, while the injured passengers were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

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The collision caused damage to the vehicles and disrupted traffic movement in the area for some time. Local residents and motorists gathered at the scene as rescue operations were underway.

Police officials reached the spot and began collecting details about the accident. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities are also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the movement of the tipper lorry and the RTC bus before the accident.

Further details, including the identities of the injured and their medical condition, are awaited from the authorities.