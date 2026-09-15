Rowdy-Sheeter Mohammed Naheem Murdered in Bandlaguda, Nagole Police Launch Manhunt for Mahesh

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder took place in Bandlaguda within the limits of Nagole Police Station, allegedly following a dispute between two rowdy-sheeters who were reportedly childhood friends.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Naheem, a rowdy-sheeter from Illandu town in Khammam district. He was reportedly residing at Sahabhava Apartments in Bandlaguda.

According to preliminary information, Naheem was allegedly attacked and brutally murdered by his childhood friend Uma Maheshwar, alias JK Mahesh, and his associates near Anand Nagar Chaurasta in Bandlaguda.

Mahesh and Naheem were reportedly friends since childhood and had studied together from a young age. However, their relationship is said to have deteriorated over the past three months following repeated quarrels allegedly linked to settlement money.

The dispute reportedly escalated, eventually resulting in the fatal attack on Naheem. A video purportedly showing the murder has also surfaced, though its contents and authenticity would need to be verified by the police.

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Both Naheem and Mahesh are reportedly rowdy-sheeters with multiple murder cases registered against them at Illandu Police Station.

Following the incident, Nagole police launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace Mahesh and the other accused persons. Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the exact sequence of events and identify everyone involved in the murder.

The incident has caused concern among residents in the area. Police efforts are currently focused on apprehending the accused and determining the precise motive behind the killing.