Gruesome Murder in Nagole: Rowdy Sheeter Hacked to Death After Seeking Refuge in Shop

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder took place within the limits of Nagole Police Station after a group of unidentified persons allegedly chased and brutally attacked a man with hunting sickles and knives in Bandlaguda.

According to preliminary information, the victim, reportedly fearing for his life, sought refuge inside a Supreme Vance shop. However, the assailants allegedly followed him into the shop and attacked him with sharp weapons.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died in the attack. The deceased was identified as Nayim, a rowdy sheeter from Illendu.

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Following the murder, the assailants reportedly fled the scene in a car. The incident caused panic in the locality, while police launched an investigation into the killing.

Nagole police registered a case and are examining the circumstances surrounding the murder. Investigators are reportedly suspecting that old rivalries may have led to the attack and are working to identify and trace the accused.

Police are also examining available evidence and gathering information about the movements of the victim and the assailants before the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.