Heavy Tree Falls on RTC Bus Near Hanamkonda Public Gardens, Narrow Escape for Passengers

Hanamkonda: A major accident was narrowly averted after a heavy tree suddenly fell on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near the Public Gardens in Hanamkonda.

The incident triggered panic among passengers travelling in the bus, who were gripped by fear as the large tree came crashing down onto the vehicle.

The falling tree also damaged two motorcycles and three auto-rickshaws that were parked or passing through the area. The vehicles reportedly suffered severe damage in the incident.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, and no major casualties were reported. Locals heaved a sigh of relief after confirming that the passengers and others in the vicinity were safe.

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The incident caused disruption in the area, while local authorities and personnel were involved in clearing the fallen tree and restoring normal traffic movement.

The incident has also raised concerns over the condition of large and potentially hazardous trees along busy roads, particularly during periods of strong winds and heavy rain.