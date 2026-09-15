Telangana

Heavy Tree Falls on RTC Bus Near Hanamkonda Public Gardens, Narrow Escape for Passengers

A major accident was narrowly averted after a heavy tree suddenly fell on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near the Public Gardens in Hanamkonda.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 12:10
Heavy Tree Falls on RTC Bus Near Hanamkonda Public Gardens, Narrow Escape for Passengers
Heavy Tree Falls on RTC Bus Near Hanamkonda Public Gardens, Narrow Escape for Passengers

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Hanamkonda: A major accident was narrowly averted after a heavy tree suddenly fell on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near the Public Gardens in Hanamkonda.

The incident triggered panic among passengers travelling in the bus, who were gripped by fear as the large tree came crashing down onto the vehicle.

The falling tree also damaged two motorcycles and three auto-rickshaws that were parked or passing through the area. The vehicles reportedly suffered severe damage in the incident.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, and no major casualties were reported. Locals heaved a sigh of relief after confirming that the passengers and others in the vicinity were safe.

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The incident caused disruption in the area, while local authorities and personnel were involved in clearing the fallen tree and restoring normal traffic movement.

The incident has also raised concerns over the condition of large and potentially hazardous trees along busy roads, particularly during periods of strong winds and heavy rain.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 12:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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