Tamil Nadu BJP seeks removal of CM Vijay-like Vinayagar idol in Chennai; demands arrests

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of a Vinayagar idol allegedly modelled on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at Korukkupet in Chennai, claiming that the display had offended the religious sentiments of devotees.

In a statement, Nagenthran said the idol had been installed in connection with the Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations and objected to the deity being portrayed with features resembling the Chief Minister.

He accused those behind the installation of using a religious festival to promote an individual and advance a political message.

Nagenthran said Vinayagar was revered and worshipped by crores of people across the country and that the deity’s image should not be altered for political publicity or the glorification of any leader. Such representations, he maintained, diminished the sanctity of religious worship and caused pain to devotees.

The BJP leader called upon the police and the state government to identify those responsible for designing, installing and displaying the idol.

He demanded that criminal action be initiated against them and that the idol be removed without delay to prevent further hurt to religious sentiments.

Nagenthran also criticised CM Vijay for failing to condemn the installation immediately after it came to public attention.

According to him, the government has a responsibility to ensure that religious festivals are observed in a manner that protects established traditions and respects the beliefs of worshippers.

Political parties and their supporters should refrain from linking deities with contemporary political personalities, he said.

The former minister warned that permitting such displays could set an unhealthy precedent and weaken the sanctity associated with religious observances.

He urged the authorities to act impartially, irrespective of the political affiliation of those involved.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to the use of political imagery during public festivals in Tamil Nadu, where large Vinayagar idols are installed by local groups and taken out in processions before immersion.

The BJP’s demand is likely to trigger a political debate between the party and the ruling TVK.

The government and TVK had not issued an immediate response to Nagenthran’s allegations or clarified whether party functionaries were connected with the installation.