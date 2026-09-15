Hyderabad

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets Telangana Governor, Discusses Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 13:05
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets Telangana Governor, Discusses Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets Telangana Governor, Discusses Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation

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Hyderabad: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including urban renewal, heritage conservation and education.

The interaction focused on exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration in areas that can contribute to sustainable urban development and the preservation of Hyderabad’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

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The Aga Khan Development Network has been involved in various development initiatives across sectors, including education, culture, health and urban development. The discussions were seen as an opportunity to explore greater engagement between the network and Telangana.

Heritage conservation was also among the key areas discussed, with Hyderabad known for its historic monuments, architecture and cultural legacy.

The meeting between Prince Rahim Aga Khan V and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is expected to provide a foundation for strengthening partnerships in development and heritage-related initiatives in the state.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 13:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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