Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets Telangana Governor, Discusses Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation

Hyderabad: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including urban renewal, heritage conservation and education.

The interaction focused on exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration in areas that can contribute to sustainable urban development and the preservation of Hyderabad’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Aga Khan Development Network has been involved in various development initiatives across sectors, including education, culture, health and urban development. The discussions were seen as an opportunity to explore greater engagement between the network and Telangana.

Heritage conservation was also among the key areas discussed, with Hyderabad known for its historic monuments, architecture and cultural legacy.

The meeting between Prince Rahim Aga Khan V and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is expected to provide a foundation for strengthening partnerships in development and heritage-related initiatives in the state.