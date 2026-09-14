Police Reopen Rowdy Sheet on Amberpet Shankar

Hyderabad: Police have reportedly reopened a rowdy sheet against Amberpet Shankar following allegations of his involvement in threatening and other criminal activities within the limits of Jubilee Hills and Medipalli Police Stations.

According to police sources, Shankar had previously been placed under a rowdy sheet due to his alleged involvement in criminal activities. However, the rowdy sheet was closed in 2019 after his activities reportedly came under control.

Police have now decided to reopen the rowdy sheet following the registration of recent cases against him. The move is aimed at closely monitoring his activities and preventing any further incidents, police said.

The latest action comes amid allegations that Shankar was involved in threatening individuals in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Jubilee Hills and Medipalli police stations. Police are examining the details of the recently registered cases and his alleged links to the incidents.

A rowdy sheet is generally maintained by police to keep surveillance on individuals who are allegedly involved in repeated or serious criminal activities. The reopening of the sheet allows police to monitor the person’s movements and activities as per the applicable police procedures.

Police are also gathering information about Shankar’s previous criminal record and investigating whether he has any connection with other accused persons involved in the recent cases.

Further action is expected based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and the evidence collected in the cases.