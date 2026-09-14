Hooligans Chase Female Biker and Ram Her with Car in Gurugram

Gurugram: A female biker was allegedly chased and rammed by a group of men travelling in a car in Gurugram, in an incident that has raised concerns over the safety of motorists on the city’s roads.

According to the information available, the biker, identified as Sia, was riding a sports bike when the occupants of a car allegedly began following and chasing her.

Sia reportedly warned the men to maintain a safe distance and stay away from her. However, the men allegedly continued pursuing her and subsequently rammed their car into her bike.

Her friends, who were riding behind her, reportedly tried to intervene and stop the car after witnessing the incident. The occupants of the car allegedly abused them before fleeing the scene.

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The incident has sparked concern over road safety and the behaviour of motorists. Details regarding the biker’s injuries and whether a police complaint has been registered are awaited.

Further investigation and action by the authorities are expected to establish the circumstances leading to the alleged attack and identify those involved.