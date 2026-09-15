‘AAP govt not concerned about people’: Sachin Pilot leads protest for Punjab Finance Minister’s resignation

Chandigarh: Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Tuesday led a protest march against the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of not being concerned about the people of the state, and demanding the resignation of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged suicide of Sangrur native Gulzar Singh.

Gulzar Singh had raised the issue of drug availability before the finance minister. He allegedly consumed poison after claiming that he faced pressure and intimidation following his public questioning of Cheema over the prevalence of “chitta”, a term commonly used for drugs, in his village.

Speaking to IANS, Sachin Pilot said: “The Finance Minister (Cheema) is responsible for this, and he has been named by Gulzar Singh. It was the government’s responsibility to order an inquiry and register an FIR. But so much pressure was put on him (Gulzar Singh)…this government has now become completely disconnected from people. It is not concerned about the entire situation of drugs and ‘chitta’ across Punjab.”

Later, while talking to reporters, the Congress leader accused the AAP government of attempting to suppress the protest by resorting to baton charges and water cannons.

“They won’t be able to suppress the voice of the people of Punjab,” he added.

Pilot further said that the Congress wants to fight for the people of Punjab.

“All the leaders and workers of Punjab (Congress) are committed to building a better future for the state. Therefore, we will all fight together. This issue is not about one person or one party. It is an issue concerning the entire state and the new generation of Punjab. The government has to give answers,” he said.

In a veiled attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said: “You rule from Delhi and Chandigarh, but the people here are suffering…it is not possible to carry out the business of drugs without the government knowing about it.”

“Therefore, police, administration and senior leaders are involved in this,” he alleged.

Further, Pilot also lashed out at the Central government for taking so much time in launching an anti-drug campaign.

“They should first go to the border areas and undertake the campaign in Gujarat and Rajasthan as all the drugs are being brought from there. Nobody is concerned about the youth; all they care for is votes,” he said.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa added: “An FIR has been registered against the sarpanch (of Gulzar Singh’s village), but not against the Minister. We want the Minister to be arrested and immediately removed from the ministry.”