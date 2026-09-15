Hyderabad Globe FC Clinch CCOB Cup Under-21 Football Championship in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Globe FC won the CCOB CUP Under 21, Football Championship Organized by CCOB Football Association at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium in Hyderabad

In the First quarterfinal match Hyderabad Globe FC defeated Saidabad Football Club by 5-0 goals.

Faizan Ahmed scored 2 goals,while Sham, Saifullah and Omer Farooq Scored one goal each.

In the first semifinal Hyderabad Globe Fc defeted host CCOB by 1-0. All important goal scored by Saifullah in the last minute of the match.

In 2nd Semifinal match Hyderabad Sporting club beat Abbas Union Fc in tie breaker both the team locked with 1-1 at full time.

In the Finals Hyderabad Globe FC defeted Hyderabad Sporting Fc by 1-0 goals all important goal of the match scored by Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed in 55 minutes of the match.

In a group photo winner team HYDERABAD GLOBE FC and their coaches wahed khan and Syed Owais uddin along with officials of CCOB club can seen in photo.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com