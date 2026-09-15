Hyderabad

Hyderabad Globe FC Clinch CCOB Cup Under-21 Football Championship in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Globe FC won the CCOB CUP Under 21, Football Championship Organized by CCOB Football Association at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium in Hyderabad

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 17:45
Hyderabad Globe FC Clinch CCOB Cup Under-21 Football Championship in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Globe FC Clinch CCOB Cup Under-21 Football Championship in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad Globe FC won the CCOB CUP Under 21, Football Championship Organized by CCOB Football Association at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium in Hyderabad

In the First quarterfinal match Hyderabad Globe FC defeated Saidabad Football Club by 5-0 goals.
Faizan Ahmed scored 2 goals,while Sham, Saifullah and Omer Farooq Scored one goal each.

In the first semifinal Hyderabad Globe Fc defeted host CCOB by 1-0. All important goal scored by Saifullah in the last minute of the match.

In 2nd Semifinal match Hyderabad Sporting club beat Abbas Union Fc in tie breaker both the team locked with 1-1 at full time.

In the Finals Hyderabad Globe FC defeted Hyderabad Sporting Fc by 1-0 goals all important goal of the match scored by Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed in 55 minutes of the match.

In a group photo winner team HYDERABAD GLOBE FC and their coaches wahed khan and Syed Owais uddin along with officials of CCOB club can seen in photo.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 September 2026 - 17:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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