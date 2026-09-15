Nitin Nabin to make first MP visit as BJP chief on PM Modi’s birthday

Bhopal: BJP President Nitin Nabin will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17 for the first time after taking charge of the party’s top organisational post, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

His visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and comes at a time when the BJP is focusing on strengthening its organisation in the state ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

“Nitin Nabin ji will be in our state on September 17 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chief Minister Yadav said talking to news reporters.

The Chief Minister recalled PM Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh last year, when he performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the PM MITRA Park.

He said the project was aimed at creating opportunities for farmers and the poor and strengthening the state’s textile sector.

Chief Minister Yadav added that the park would particularly benefit cotton growers and help revive the cotton industry in the state.

“More than six lakh cotton-producing farmers got an opportunity to benefit from it. There has been an effort to revive the cotton industry,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the PM MITRA Park was a significant initiative for Madhya Pradesh and part of the development-oriented approach pursued by PM Modi.

He also highlighted PM Modi’s long association with governance, first as the Gujarat Chief Minister and later as the country’s Prime Minister, saying initiatives had covered different sectors.

“Over the past 25 years, first during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as the country’s Prime Minister, PM Modi has brought benefits across all sectors,” Chief Minister Yadav said.

Nabin’s Madhya Pradesh visit is also significant for the state BJP as the party seeks to maintain its organisational momentum after its strong electoral performance in recent years.

The state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is simultaneously highlighting welfare and development programmes, with the party’s organisational machinery preparing for the next Assembly election due in 2028.

During his visit, Nabin is expected to interact with Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders and workers.