Pakistani JeM terrorist’s body found in J&K’s Doda, M4 rifle recovered

Jammu: The body of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and his M4 rifle were recovered in J&K’s Doda district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said that joint forces have retrieved the remains of the Jaish terrorist, who was killed earlier in a joint operation in Doda.

“You Can Run But You Can’t Hide!” the J&K Police wrote on its X handle.

According to police, the operation was jointly carried out by its Special Operations Group (SOG) Doda, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the CRPF. The night-enabled M4 rifle was also recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

The operation was carried out in the Seoj Dhar forest area connecting Doda’s Bhaderwah with Udhampur and Kathua districts.

The operation highlights ongoing anti-terror sweeps across Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

Security measures and area domination patrols have intensified following earlier high-altitude gunfights and intelligence inputs regarding militant movement in the rugged upper reaches. Joint forces have scaled up combing and search operations in the upper reaches and dense forests of Doda to track down remaining threat networks.

Security forces in the Jammu division have significantly intensified counter-terror operations, specifically targeting the rugged, high-altitude forest areas and mountain passes where foreign mercenaries have shifted their tactics.

To counter this shift from urban to jungle warfare, the army deployed over 4,000 elite soldiers, including Para Commandos and specialised mountain warfare troops, across the hilly districts.

Major operations carried out in Jammu division include Operation Sheruwali (Rajouri), a massive, multi-week joint operation led by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF in the densely forested belts of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal (Manjakote sector). Security forces launched aggressive fire assaults on suspected cave hideouts where heavily armed groups were believed to be taking cover.

In the Surankote & Mendhar woods in Poonch district, Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) have regularly targeted the thick foliage of Bhata Dhurian, Nar, and Surankote following intelligence tracking suspicious movement from the lower Pangai and frontier villages.

Operations carried out in Kathua & Samba districts include those in Ding Amb and Sanyal Forests (Kathua). The operation, involving high-intensity, multi-tier combing operations, was launched covering several kilometres of rugged border terrain. Backed by helicopters, UAVs, and sniffer dogs, these operations uncovered heavily stocked hideouts containing grenades and gear matching those used by JeM groups.

–IANS

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