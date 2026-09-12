NIA court issues second Non-Bailable Warrant against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed for aiding terrorism in Kashmir

Jammu: An NIA court in J&K’s Jammu city has issued a fresh Non-Bailable Warrant against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed for supplying weapons, funds and directions to terrorists in Kashmir. This is the second such warrant against him in two months.

The special judge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu, after hearing the arguments of the prosecution said, “Heard CIO NIA and gone through the contents of application along with annexure. Perusal of records reveals that the involvement of the accused person has surfaced during the investigation and he is allegedly involved in terrorism.

“Keeping in view the fact that the accused person is at large and the Investigating Agency has not been able to procure his attendance in the ordinary manner, this motion is allowed.

“As such a general warrant of arrest (Non-bailable) is issued against the accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Hafiz Muhammad Sahib alias Hafiz Mohd Sayid alias Hafiz Mohd alias Hafiz Saeed alias Hafiz Mohd Saeed alias Hafiz Mohd Sayeed alias Mohd Sayed alias Muhammad Sayeed son of Kamal Ud Din resident of Sargodha Punjab Pakistan and is forwarded to DIG, NIA Jammu for execution of the warrant as per procedure prescribed under law.

“The application is disposed off and be consigned to record after due compilation”.

The order was passed on September 8.

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror group LeT and one of India’s most-wanted global terrorists. He is currently facing intensified legal action by the NIA in connection with major cross-border conspiracies and high-profile attacks in J&K.

While Indian agencies have pursued his custody, Pakistan claims the 76-year-old Saeed is serving a combination of lengthy prison terms (amounting to over 30 years) inside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore following convictions by an anti-terrorism court for terror financing.

However, Indian Intelligence maintains that elements within Pakistan’s establishment continue to shield him from absolute accountability.

He remains a UN-listed global terrorist with a $10 million bounty placed on him by the United States government.

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