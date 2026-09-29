After BJP objects to salary hike of CM, ministers and perks to MLAs, Omar Abdullah withdraws 3 Bills

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday withdrew three Bills pertaining to increase in salaries of the chief minister, ministers and perks to MLAs after Opposition from the BJP.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had tabled three Bills on Monday pertaining to increase in salaries of the chief minister, ministers and perks of MLAs.

Chief Minister Omar, who also holds charge of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, proposed enhancement in monthly salary of the Chief Minister from Rs 70,000 to Rs 95,000 and a Minister from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000 per month.

The Bills tabled by the chief minister also pertained to increase in the perks of MLAs from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.65 lakh.

While withdrawing the three Bills, Chief Minister Omar told the House, “I was always against the increase in salaries of CM, ministers and perks to the MLAs. One of their (BJP) MLAs had written to me to increase the perks of the legislators. Now they are doing politics by opposing these Bills.

“When they were in power they did nothing for the daily wagers and today since we are in power, they are accusing us of doing nothing.

“I have always said even if one MLA opposes the increase in salaries of CM and ministers and perks to MLAs, I will never increase these.

“I, therefore, withdraw these Bills and tomorrow we will bring in new Bills”, Chief Minister Omar said.

The BJP has been strongly opposing the NC during the ongoing autumn session of the Legislative Assembly which will conclude tomorrow.

The swords were fully drawn yesterday when the BJP opposed the statehood restoration resolution saying that it was worded in such a manner that it got linked to restoration of Article 370 and autonomy for J&K.

The BJP said had the resolution been solely for restoration of statehood, they would have supported it.