Woman Killed After Tractor Runs Over Her In Badangpet

Hyderabad: A woman was killed in a fatal road accident under the Meerpet police station limits in Badangpet on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Enugu Prasanna Lakshmi, a resident of Nadergul.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the road from the Badangpet Municipal Office towards Rajiv Gruhakalpa. Prasanna Lakshmi was reportedly riding a scooter when she noticed autos approaching from the opposite direction.

She allegedly applied the brakes suddenly, lost control of the scooter and fell onto the road. A tractor travelling behind her reportedly ran over her, with one of its wheels hitting her head.

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Prasanna Lakshmi died at the spot due to the severity of her injuries.

Meerpet police are looking into the incident and further details are awaited.