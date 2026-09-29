Crime & Accidents

Woman Killed After Tractor Runs Over Her In Badangpet

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the road from the Badangpet Municipal Office towards Rajiv Gruhakalpa. Prasanna Lakshmi was reportedly riding a scooter when she noticed autos approaching from the opposite direction.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 16:05
Woman Killed After Tractor Runs Over Her In Badangpet
Woman Killed After Tractor Runs Over Her In Badangpet

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Hyderabad: A woman was killed in a fatal road accident under the Meerpet police station limits in Badangpet on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Enugu Prasanna Lakshmi, a resident of Nadergul.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the road from the Badangpet Municipal Office towards Rajiv Gruhakalpa. Prasanna Lakshmi was reportedly riding a scooter when she noticed autos approaching from the opposite direction.

She allegedly applied the brakes suddenly, lost control of the scooter and fell onto the road. A tractor travelling behind her reportedly ran over her, with one of its wheels hitting her head.

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Prasanna Lakshmi died at the spot due to the severity of her injuries.

Meerpet police are looking into the incident and further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 16:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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