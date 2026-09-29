School Bus Hits Road Divider In Jillelaguda After Driver Loses Consciousness

Hyderabad: A school bus carrying students met with an accident on the main road at Jillelaguda under the Meerpet police station limits after the driver reportedly lost consciousness while driving.

The Pallavi Model School bus was carrying 17 students while returning from school. After dropping 15 students at Almasguda, the driver reportedly suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure near Lalithanagar X Road and lost consciousness.

The bus subsequently went out of control and collided with a road divider. At the time of the accident, two teachers, a school ayah, two students and the driver were reportedly inside the vehicle.

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The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident. No serious injuries among the students or school staff were reported in the information available.

The Meerpet police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the school bus.