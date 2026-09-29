BJP announces candidates for October 23 Bihar MLC elections

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the four Bihar Legislative Council seats allocated to the party for the upcoming biennial elections.

The BJP has renominated sitting MLC Naval Kishore Yadav from the Patna Teachers’ constituency and Dr N.K. Yadav from the Kosi Graduates’ constituency.

The party has fielded sitting MLC Sarvesh Kumar from the Darbhanga Graduates’ constituency and Narendra Prasad Singh from the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency.

The candidate list was finalised by the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

Naval Kishore Yadav, who represents the Patna Teachers’ constituency, has been given another opportunity to contest from the seat.

Similarly, Dr N.K. Yadav has been renominated from the Kosi Graduates’ constituency, where he is the sitting MLC.

Sarvesh Kumar, the sitting Independent MLC from the Darbhanga Graduates’ constituency, has now been fielded by the BJP.

Narendra Prasad Singh has been nominated from the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency. Singh has previously represented the constituency in the Legislative Council.

The elections will be held for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats — four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies.

The constituencies are Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates, and Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers.

BJP constituent partner Janata Dal(United) has announced the name of sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar to contest from Patna’s Graduate seat.

He is facing tough resistance from his own party MLA and Bahubali leader Anant Kumar Singh.

Singh has supported the Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh and stated that he has a personal rivalry with Neeraj Kumar.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, polling will take place on October 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while counting of votes will be held on October 27.

The notification process begins on September 29, with October 6 as the last date for filing nominations.

The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

With the BJP’s candidates now announced for its four seats, the contest in the concerned constituencies has moved into the nomination and campaign phase.