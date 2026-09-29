Domestic electricity tariffs hiked, says J&K govt in Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that it has increased the domestic electricity tariff up to 25 paise per unit for metered, and by Rs 2 per KW for fixed-charge consumers.

Domestic electricity tariffs in the union territory have increased for most metered consumers compared to 2023-24, with the highest slab seeing an increase of 25 paise per unit, while the fixed charge has gone up by Rs 2 per kW per month. ‎ ‎

The details were provided by the Omar Abdullah government in a reply to a question from MLA Mehraj Malik in the Legislative Assembly. ‎ ‎

According to the tariff comparison attached to the reply, consumers using up to 200 units per month will now pay Rs 2.45 per unit, against Rs 2.30 earlier. For consumption between 201 and 400 units, the tariff has increased from Rs 4 to Rs 4.20 per unit. ‎ ‎

For consumption above 400 units, the rate has gone up from Rs 4.35 to Rs 4.60 per unit. The fixed charge for contracted load has also increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kW per month. ‎ ‎

The tariff for Below Poverty Line consumers using up to 30 units a month, however, remains unchanged at Rs 1.40 per unit, while the fixed charge remains Rs 5 per kW per month. ‎ ‎

The government said the electricity supply schedule is not linked to the tariff order. Instead, power supply is regulated under the Load Curtailment Programme implemented by the distribution companies. ‎ ‎

On complaints about inflated electricity bills, the department said billing systems have been automated, and bills are generated through actual meter readings or sanctioned load in the case of flat-rate consumers. ‎ ‎

Around 66 per cent of the consumer base has been covered by smart metering, and smart meters have reduced manual intervention in meter reading. ‎ ‎

The reply said complaints regarding bills that do not match actual meter readings are received through DISCOMs and are resolved after field verification. Consumers can also register complaints at subdivision offices, through the toll-free helpline or the online Consumer Grievance Portal. ‎ ‎

On power cuts despite installation of smart meters, the government said curtailment is mainly due to the demand-supply gap, particularly during peak summer and winter months, and to maintenance and breakdown-related restoration. ‎ ‎

The reply said around 714 feeders have already been declared as 24/7 feeders, with more being added to the list. ‎ ‎

On the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the government said eligible residential consumers are being provided with the Central and J&K government financial assistance for rooftop solar installations.

The combined subsidy ranges from Rs 36,000 for a 1-kW system to Rs 94,800 for systems of 3 kW and 5 kW capacity. ‎ ‎The government said the subsidy is intended to reduce the initial cost for households and help them lower their electricity bills through solar power. ‎ ‎

The reply also showed that Rs 20.71 lakh was spent on mechanical transportation of distribution transformers during 2024-25 and Rs 16.36 lakh during 2025-26. No expenditure was reported on loading, unloading or installation of distribution transformers during the two years.

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