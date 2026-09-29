BJP declares names of six candidates for Uttar Pradesh MLC elections

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections 2026 for two states – Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies on October 23.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 11 seats, comprising Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies, are set to go to the polls next month.

BJP announced names of six candidates on Tuesday, covering the constituencies namely Varanasi, Jhansi, Meerut, Agra, and Gorakhpur regions.

It has fielded nominees Kedar Nath Singh from Varanasi Graduate, Dinesh Goyal from Meerut Graduate, Ashok Kumar Rathore from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate, Dr Pramod Mishra from Varanasi Teachers’, Engineer Hari Kishore Tiwari from Agra Teachers’, and Dhruv Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency.

The MLC election in Uttar Pradesh is being held as a direct contest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP, with both taking to electioneering.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has announced names of all 11 of its candidates for the MLC elections. The SP chief, declaring the list while speaking to the media in Lucknow on Monday, sought support for his party’s candidates.

Notably, the notification for the Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Uttar Pradesh was issued on Tuesday. The deadline for filing nominations is October 6, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 7. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until October 9; voting will take place on October 23.

The results for Uttar Pradesh MLC elections will be announced on October 27.

In Bihar, the MLC elections are slated for eight seats—four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies. They include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates, and Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers.

While announcing UP MLC candidates on Tuesday, BJP also released the names of its candidates for four Bihar Legislative Council seats for the upcoming biennial elections.