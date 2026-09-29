Younger brother kills elder brother for property after returning from US

Jaipur: A property dispute between two brothers turned fatal in Jaipur on Tuesday, when a 58-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder brother during an altercation in the Bani Park area. Police have arrested the accused.

The incident took place near Ram Park, about 300 metres from the brothers’ residence in Sindhi Colony, behind Sant Kanwar Ram Park.

According to SHO Suresh Yadav, 65-year-old Shyam Bagani had left his home on a scooter to visit a temple when his younger brother, Murli Bagani, allegedly intercepted him near Ram Park.

Police said Murli initially attacked Shyam with a stick. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed his elder brother. Shyam was critically injured and was rushed to SMS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Preliminary police investigation has indicated an ongoing dispute between the brothers over ancestral property. Police are examining whether the dispute over the division of the property led to the attack.

The family had three brothers. Their eldest brother, Prakash Bagani, died in the United States in 2014. Shyam Bagani was the second eldest, while Murli Bagani was the youngest. Shyam was living at the family home at the time of the incident. His son, Chirag Bagani, works online.

According to police, Murli Bagani had lived abroad for about 24 years and was residing on Church Street in Belize City, Central America. His wife and children are currently living in the United States.

Police said Murli returned to Jaipur around 11 months ago after suffering business losses. He has since been living in Shekhawati Nagar on Sikar Road. Police also said that before moving abroad, a dowry harassment case had been registered against Murli at Mahila North Police Station in Jaipur. He was arrested in that case on September 6 and subsequently released from jail.

After his release, according to the preliminary investigation, a dispute again arose between Murli and Shyam over the division of ancestral property.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to Tuesday’s attack, including the alleged property dispute and the events immediately preceding the stabbing.