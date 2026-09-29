CBI secures deportation of Nirav Modi case accused Sandeep Mistry from UAE

Mumbai: The CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has secured the deportation of Sandeep Mistry, a key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud linked to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said on Tuesday.

Mistry, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, is wanted in a case being investigated by the CBI’s Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB), Mumbai, for his alleged role in fraudulent international trade transactions involving shell entities.

According to the agency, Mistry acted as a crucial link between several entities involved in the fraud, managing their day-to-day operations and issuing instructions through clandestine self-deleting communication platforms to evade detection and destroy evidence.

The CBI alleged that he facilitated the creation of forged import-export documents to project fictitious trade in diamonds, gold and pearl jewellery. He is also accused of working with other conspirators to intimidate dummy directors of foreign companies by threatening them with arrest, relocating them, confiscating their electronic devices and forcing them to sign documents falsely portraying themselves as legitimate company owners.

Investigators further alleged that Mistry played a role in siphoning funds from the bank accounts of dummy companies based in the UAE. A charge sheet in the case has already been filed before the competent court.

At the request of the CBI, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Mistry in July 2026. Subsequently, UAE authorities traced and arrested him, following which deportation proceedings were initiated.

The agency highlighted that Mistry was located, apprehended and brought back to India within about two months of the Red Notice being issued, underscoring close international cooperation between Indian and UAE authorities.

Mistry arrived in Mumbai on September 28 and was taken into custody by CBI officials upon arrival. He was later produced before a competent court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The CBI, which serves as India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates with domestic law enforcement agencies through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. According to the agency, more than 175 wanted fugitives have been brought back to India in recent years through coordinated efforts via Interpol channels.