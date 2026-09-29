Around 100 Sheep Killed After Being Hit By Dakshin Express In Medchal

Hyderabad: Around 100 sheep were reportedly killed after being struck by the Dakshin Express near Aushapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district early Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, the sheep were grazing near the railway tracks when they were reportedly startled by the sound of the approaching train and ran onto the tracks.

The Dakshin Express subsequently hit the animals, resulting in the deaths of around 100 sheep.

The herders, who were reportedly sleeping a short distance away, were left devastated after learning about the incident.

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Railway officials and police reached the spot following the accident and began gathering details about the incident.

Further information regarding the exact number of animals killed and the circumstances leading to the sheep entering the railway tracks is awaited.