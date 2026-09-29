Telangana

Around 100 Sheep Killed After Being Hit By Dakshin Express In Medchal

According to preliminary information, the sheep were grazing near the railway tracks when they were reportedly startled by the sound of the approaching train and ran onto the tracks.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 16:27
Around 100 Sheep Killed After Being Hit By Dakshin Express In Medchal
Around 100 Sheep Killed After Being Hit By Dakshin Express In Medchal

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Hyderabad: Around 100 sheep were reportedly killed after being struck by the Dakshin Express near Aushapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district early Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, the sheep were grazing near the railway tracks when they were reportedly startled by the sound of the approaching train and ran onto the tracks.

The Dakshin Express subsequently hit the animals, resulting in the deaths of around 100 sheep.

The herders, who were reportedly sleeping a short distance away, were left devastated after learning about the incident.

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Railway officials and police reached the spot following the accident and began gathering details about the incident.

Further information regarding the exact number of animals killed and the circumstances leading to the sheep entering the railway tracks is awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 16:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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