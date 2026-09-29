‘How can one expect better from Cong’: BJP attacks Revanth Reddy over Ram-Shiva comments

New Delhi: BJP on Tuesday attacked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks contrasting the religious and political identities of North and South India, accusing him of attempting to divide communities for political gains. The BJP also questioned the Congress’s past position on Lord Ram.

Speaking at a media event in the national capital on Monday, Reddy had questioned the BJP’s repeated use of the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders do not similarly chant “Har Har Mahadev”.

“We are Dravidians. Here (North India), people are Aryans. We are devotees of Shiva, while people here are devotees of Lord Ram. BJP stole Ram. It’s an emotion; a sentiment. Why does Modi ji not say, ‘Har Har Mahadev’? Have you ever seen BJP people say ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on stage? They only say, ‘Jai Sri Ram’. When we chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’, they don’t like it,” Reddy stated.

The Telangana Chief Minister also described Lord Shiva as the “God of the poor” and Lord Ram as the “God of the rich”, adding that both are revered by people.

His remarks drew a strong response from the BJP. The party questioned the manner in which he sought to draw a distinction between the two deities and between the regions.

BJP National Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo, speaking to IANS, criticised the remarks and referred to the Congress party’s earlier position on Lord Ram.

“Just when one thinks Congress cannot stoop any lower, it does… How can they decide which God belongs to whom… This is the very Congress party which had once stated that Lord Ram is ‘imaginary’… How can we expect anything better from them?… Congress does not need to give anyone a certificate about their faith based on the region,” Shah Deo said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also questioned Reddy’s remarks. Speaking to IANS, he said, “What kind of remarks are these? Congress had once passed an affidavit calling Lord Ram ‘imaginary’. What is the point of North-South in this? They know that Congress has no future in the North; hence its leaders make such remarks.”

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also criticised the Telangana Chief Minister, questioning his understanding of the religious and cultural references associated with Lord Ram.

“Revanth Reddy does not know anything. Who was Shabari, who offered berries to Lord Ram? Who were the Kashyapas? I think he does not even know who Kevat was. Revanth Reddy is the same person who used to say that if there is a party of Muslims, it is the Congress party. People who practise appeasement are going to lecture us on this? They have no right to do so,” Paswan told IANS.

BJP leader T.R. Sriniwas, speaking to IANS, also hit out at Reddy’s remarks and accused him of lacking an understanding of Sanatan Dharma and India’s historical and cultural heritage.

“This statement has exposed him… I want to tell Revanth Reddy that if you think you can bring back the same Aryan-Dravidian narrative again, that is foolishness. Lord Shri Ram belonged to everyone and will continue to belong to everyone. If you look at the Ramayana, you will find evidence of Lord Shri Ram’s journey from Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, through Madhya Pradesh and further south to Rameswaram, and from Rameswaram to Lanka,” Sriniwas said.

BJP leader Lanka Dinkar also criticised the Telangana Chief Minister and said the remarks reflected what he described as “ideological bankruptcy” of the Congress leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Dinkar said, “If we observe the comments made by Congress leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Revanth Reddy and B.K. Hariprasad, their ideological bankruptcy is clearly visible to the people of the country. As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy should not make such comments by distinguishing between Lord Rama and Lord Shiva based on North and South. He should understand how people connect with the spiritual divinity of God. If he makes such comments just to please Rahul Gandhi, the people of this nation will certainly not tolerate it.”