Telangana

Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Rock In Mancherial

According to preliminary information, Mohan was allegedly attacked by his wife Jamuna, 40, who is suspected of beating him with a rock. Police are investigating whether marital disputes, suspicion and alleged harassment were behind the incident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 12:32
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Rock In Mancherial
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Rock In Mancherial

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Mancherial: A man was allegedly killed by his wife in a shocking incident on Ashok Road in Mancherial district of Telangana.

The deceased, identified as Mohan, 45, reportedly worked as a reporter for a YouTube channel.

According to preliminary information, Mohan was allegedly attacked by his wife Jamuna, 40, who is suspected of beating him with a rock. Police are investigating whether marital disputes, suspicion and alleged harassment were behind the incident.

The incident came to light on Ashok Road, triggering concern among local residents. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohan’s death.

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The exact sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged killing have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 12:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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