Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Rock In Mancherial

Mancherial: A man was allegedly killed by his wife in a shocking incident on Ashok Road in Mancherial district of Telangana.

The deceased, identified as Mohan, 45, reportedly worked as a reporter for a YouTube channel.

According to preliminary information, Mohan was allegedly attacked by his wife Jamuna, 40, who is suspected of beating him with a rock. Police are investigating whether marital disputes, suspicion and alleged harassment were behind the incident.

The incident came to light on Ashok Road, triggering concern among local residents. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohan’s death.

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The exact sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged killing have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.