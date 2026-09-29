Demolition Drive In Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal Constituency Leaves 80 Families Homeless

Kodangal: A demolition drive in Maddur town of Telangana’s Kodangal Assembly constituency has triggered anger among residents, with authorities reportedly demolishing houses and shops under police security.

According to the allegations, bulldozers were brought to the area in the presence of police personnel and structures belonging to around 80 families were demolished. Officials also reportedly demolished around 20 shops during the operation.

Residents who lost their homes alleged that the authorities did not serve them any prior notice before carrying out the demolitions. They also claimed that they were not assured of compensation for the loss of their houses and businesses.

The affected families expressed distress over losing their homes and livelihoods and questioned the manner in which the demolition drive was conducted.

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The action has drawn criticism from local residents and opposition voices, who have accused the Telangana government of using force against vulnerable families.

The demolitions took place in Maddur town, which falls under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The reasons for the demolition drive, the legal notices issued, and whether any rehabilitation or compensation has been offered to the affected families were not immediately clear from the information available.

Residents have demanded that the authorities explain the basis for the demolitions and provide relief to those who have lost their homes and shops.