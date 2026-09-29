Telangana Plans Acquisition Of 2,000 Acres For 21-Km Musi Riverfront Development

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to begin land acquisition for the proposed development of the Musi Riverfront, with plans to acquire around 2,000 acres along a 21-kilometre stretch from Uppal in Medchal district to Ghatkesar.

The government has earmarked approximately Rs 7,345 crore for the proposed 21-km development project. As part of the project, the authorities are preparing to initiate the land acquisition process.

A government order has reportedly been issued covering the collection and acquisition of different categories of land required for the project. These include private patta lands, Full Tank Level (FTL) lands, buffer-zone lands and lands identified as encroachments along the Musi River.

The proposed development is aimed at transforming the Musi corridor and improving the riverfront infrastructure along the identified stretch.

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The land acquisition process is expected to begin soon, with officials working on identifying and processing the lands required for the project.

The move is likely to affect a large number of properties and land parcels along the proposed corridor. Details regarding compensation, rehabilitation and the timeline for individual land acquisition proceedings are expected to emerge as the process progresses.