NIFT students win 2 Silver Medals, Medal for Excellence at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

New Delhi: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has brought laurels to the country at the 48th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai, China, with its students securing two Silver Medals and a Medal for Excellence across key skill categories, it was announced on Tuesday.

The global event, held from September 23 to 26, saw participation from more than 1,400 young competitors representing around 68 countries and regions across 64 skill categories.

India fielded its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors in 63 skills and finished 10th overall, winning six Silver Medals and 20 Medals for Excellence.

NIFT represented India in four skill areas at the competition: Fashion Technology, Retail Sales, Visual Merchandising and Digital Interactive Media Design.

The institute’s performance highlighted the growing importance of fashion education beyond traditional design disciplines, extending into digital, retail and technology-driven domains.

In Fashion Technology, Vidhi Niravkumar Suthar, a Fashion Design graduate from NIFT Gandhinagar, earned a Medal for Excellence. The achievement continued NIFT’s longstanding association with the skill category, in which it has been participating since 2011.

Vidhi underwent an intensive four-month training programme at NIFT New Delhi under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Monika Gupta, who served as the Indian expert for the skill.

The training focused on enhancing technical capabilities, precision, adherence to international standards and performance under the demanding conditions of WorldSkills competitions.

NIFT students also excelled in emerging skill categories. Kovid Ajay Gangrade from NIFT Mumbai won a Silver Medal in Digital Interactive Media Design, while Saniya Joshi from NIFT Panchkula secured a Silver Medal in Retail Sales.

Their achievements underscore the increasing convergence of fashion, technology, digital platforms and customer experience in the modern creative economy.

The institute’s participation further extended to Visual Merchandising, where Anuja Ajay Vare from NIFT Bengaluru represented India and showcased her skills on the international stage.

According to NIFT, participation in WorldSkills provides students with valuable exposure to global occupational standards, emerging technologies and industry best practices.

The competition also helps the institute strengthen its training framework by incorporating international benchmarks into its academic and skill-development programmes.

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