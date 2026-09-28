Tom Westley steps down as Essex captain after six years

New Delhi: Tom Westley has stepped down as captain of Essex County Cricket Club after being in charge for six years, the club confirmed on Monday.

Westley took over from Ryan ten Doeschate in January 2020 and will conclude his captaincy after the Glamorgan match. The English top-order batter reflected on his time as captain of the club.

“Captaincy of Essex has been, and always will be, my greatest honour. It has been a privilege to serve this great Club, and it saddens me that I haven’t been able to leave it in a better place,” Westley said ,as quoted by Essex.

“Personally, I feel that my biggest value is scoring runs and contributing to Essex victories, something which I haven’t been able to achieve this year. For that reason, I feel now is the right time for a change and for the Club to explore a new direction.

Westley is the longest-serving player of the club currently, having joined the academy in 2003. He made his first-team debut in 2007.

“It is an all-encompassing role which has been demanding at times, none more so than this current season, for which I will be accountable. No one is more disappointed than I am with the results of the second half of the year,” Westley said.

“That said, I cannot express my gratitude and thanks to all the people who have supported me throughout this passage of my career. To the Members and supporters, who are the reason why this Club is so special; to the past and current players; and to the coaching staff, I cannot express how truly indebted I am to you all.

Westley went on to win a trophy in his first season as captain, leading Essex to victory in the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord’s. “Above all, I want to thank my family, who have to carry the highs and lows along with me. Thank you,” he added.

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