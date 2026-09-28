Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Police Inspector Ahmed Ali Dies After Collapsing on Duty

According to preliminary information, Ali was carrying out his duties at the location when he suddenly collapsed. The incident caused concern among the police personnel present at the spot.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed28 September 2026 - 16:08
Vijayawada Police Inspector Ahmed Ali Dies After Collapsing on Duty
Vijayawada Police Inspector Ahmed Ali Dies After Collapsing on Duty

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Vijayawada: Nunna Circle Inspector Ahmed Ali died after reportedly suffering a suspected heart attack while performing duty at Dharna Chowk near Alankar Centre in Vijayawada.

According to preliminary information, Ali was carrying out his duties at the location when he suddenly collapsed. The incident caused concern among the police personnel present at the spot.

Fellow police officers immediately rushed to his aid and reportedly administered CPR in an attempt to revive him. They subsequently arranged to shift him to a nearby private hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, Ali reportedly died while he was being taken to the hospital. His sudden death has left fellow police personnel and colleagues shocked.

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Senior police officials are expected to visit the hospital and meet the deceased officer’s family members. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death are awaited.

The police department is likely to complete the necessary formalities, including a medical examination, to establish the official cause of death.

The incident has also drawn attention to the demanding nature of police duties, with officers often required to remain on duty for extended periods and respond to situations at short notice.

Further information regarding Ahmed Ali’s service record, last rites and official statements from the police department is awaited.

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