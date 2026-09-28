BRS MLAs, MLCs Protest Outside ED Office, Seek Action Against Minister Ponguleti

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs and MLCs staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad, demanding action against Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and questioning the status of the agency’s searches conducted at properties linked to him two years ago.

The ED had conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and his company, Raghava Constructions, on September 27, 2024, as part of a money-laundering investigation. Reports at the time said searches were carried out at 16 locations.

The BRS leaders questioned why details regarding the outcome of the searches had not been made public even after two years. The party has been demanding clarification on what was found or seized during the searches.

As part of the protest, BRS leaders Dr. Sanjay, KP Vivekananda, and MLCs Shambipur Raju and Naveen Kumar Reddy reportedly arrived at the ED office seeking to submit their demands.

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However, police stopped the legislators from entering the ED office, leading to a confrontation between the protesters and police personnel.

The protest comes amid renewed political exchanges between the BRS and the ruling Congress over allegations concerning Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. BRS leaders have previously demanded investigations into allegations linked to the minister and his business interests. Ponguleti has denied allegations raised against him.

The BRS leaders reiterated their demand for transparency regarding the 2024 ED searches and sought information on the status of the investigation.

Further details regarding the ED’s response to the BRS delegation are awaited.