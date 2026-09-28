Elderly Couple Left Homeless After Demolishing House Over Indiramma Housing Scheme Assurance

Jangaon: An elderly couple in Jangaon district has reportedly been left without a home after they demolished their old house, believing they had been selected for a house under the Telangana government’s Indiramma housing scheme.

The incident was reported from Ippagudem village in Station Ghanpur mandal, where elderly couple Kolipaka Venkataiah and Venkamma are now reportedly staying by the roadside after officials allegedly informed them that they were not eligible for the housing scheme.

According to the couple, they were informed in June that they had been selected under the Indiramma housing scheme. A letter was reportedly handed over to them by Congress MLA Kadiyam Srihari, following which they believed that the government would provide financial assistance for construction of a new house.

The couple subsequently demolished their old house, reportedly expecting to receive around Rs 5 lakh under the scheme and use the amount to construct a new home.

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However, the couple now claims that officials have changed their position and told them that they are not eligible for the scheme. With their old house already demolished, Venkataiah and Venkamma have been left without a permanent place to stay.

The incident has raised concerns over the verification and communication process involved in the implementation of government housing schemes. The elderly couple is seeking intervention from the authorities and requesting that their case be reconsidered.

Local residents have also appealed to the government to take immediate steps to provide shelter to the couple and resolve the issue surrounding their eligibility for the Indiramma housing scheme.

Further clarification from the concerned officials regarding the couple’s selection and subsequent eligibility status is awaited.