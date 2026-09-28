Telangana Congress Stages Protests, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and workers staged protests across Telangana on Monday, September 28, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and seeking greater clarity from the Election Commission on the electoral process and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

In Hyderabad, Congress workers gathered as part of the statewide protest over the party’s concerns regarding the revision of electoral rolls. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had called for demonstrations at district headquarters across the state.

The party has sought explanations from the Election Commission regarding reported objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on aspects of the SIR exercise. Congress leaders have also demanded greater transparency regarding changes and deletions in electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India currently lists Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner, a position he assumed on February 19, 2025.

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Congress leaders have demanded that the Election Commission disclose detailed information on deletions from draft electoral rolls, including the reasons cited, objections received and names subsequently restored. These are demands made by the Congress as part of its political campaign over the SIR process.

The protests come as the electoral-roll revision process in Telangana moves through its claims-and-objections stage. The Election Commission has also provided an online voter-services portal through which electors can check their names and access SIR-related services.

Congress leaders said they would continue to raise the issue until they receive what they consider satisfactory clarification from the Election Commission.