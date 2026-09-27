Telangana Congress SIR Protest on September 28 to Raise Electoral Roll Transparency Concerns

The Telangana Congress will hold protests across the State on Monday, September 28, raising questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding greater transparency over the addition, deletion and correction of voters’ names.

The Telangana Congress SIR protest on September 28 is part of a wider party campaign seeking scrutiny of decisions relating to electoral-roll revision and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLC, will lead the programme. The Congress has announced demonstrations at district headquarters across Telangana on September 28. Independent reporting on the party’s programme also confirms the statewide district-level protest call.

Programme details circulated by Congress organisers in Hyderabad say a march will begin at 10 am from the Indira Gandhi Statue and proceed towards the Election Commission office.

Congress Seeks Scrutiny of SIR and Voter-Roll Changes

The party has raised objections concerning the manner in which the SIR has been conducted, including questions relating to voter deletions and additions, objections to entries and transparency in changes made to electoral records.

Congress leaders have demanded an independent, impartial and time-bound examination of complaints connected with the revision process.

The Election Commission’s own digital services currently identify the ongoing exercise as SIR-2026 and provide facilities for voters to search previous SIR rolls, submit documents against notices and apply for registration or corrections. Voter Services

Gyanesh Kumar is currently India’s Chief Election Commissioner, having taken charge as the country’s 26th CEC in February 2025, according to the Election Commission. Election Commission of India

Demand for Accountability, But Action Must Follow Law

According to the organisers, the Congress wants allegations concerning the SIR and electoral rolls to be examined through a legally accountable investigation.

Party leaders said that if an investigation produces prima facie evidence of a cognizable offence, electoral offence or another violation of law, the competent agency should register a case under the applicable provisions and conduct a fair investigation.

They also stressed that prosecution should follow only where sufficient evidence is established and that any arrest or coercive measure must comply with applicable law and due process.

The allegations made by Congress remain political claims and demands for investigation; they do not by themselves establish wrongdoing by the Chief Election Commissioner or other election officials.

The Election Commission has, meanwhile, maintained that final decisions relating to the SIR were taken unanimously by the three-member Commission, while Congress leaders have continued to question aspects of the electoral-roll revision process.

Hyderabad Leaders Call for Large Participation

Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri, Congress in-charge for the Karwan Assembly constituency, and Motha Rohit Mudiraj, president of the Khairatabad District Congress Committee, have appealed to party leaders and workers from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, particularly Karwan, to participate in the programme.

Organisers said MPs, State Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, corporation and institutional chairpersons, senior party leaders, office-bearers and representatives of Congress frontal organisations and wings are expected to take part.

The Indian National Congress officially lists B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. Indian National Congress

Electoral-Roll Transparency at Centre of Protest

The September 28 mobilisation places the focus on a broader public-interest question: whether every inclusion, deletion or correction affecting a citizen’s voting right can be clearly explained, challenged where necessary and traced through a transparent administrative process.

Congress leaders have argued that maintaining confidence in electoral rolls requires complaints to be examined impartially and within a defined timeframe.

For voters, the immediate issue extends beyond the political confrontation. The accuracy of electoral rolls determines whether eligible citizens remain registered and whether disputes over names, addresses and other entries are resolved before the revision process is completed.

The Telangana Congress SIR protest on September 28 is therefore expected to centre on demands for transparency, documentation and legal accountability in electoral-roll revisions, while any allegations of wrongdoing will ultimately require examination through the appropriate statutory and judicial processes.