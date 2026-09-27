Telangana

Tiger Enters Cowshed In Vikarabad, Kills Cow And Sparks Panic In Villages

Panic has gripped villages near Basireddypally in Pargi mandal of Telangana’s Vikarabad district after a tiger reportedly entered a cowshed near the Krishna Giri Kshetra temple and attacked cattle.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 13:12
Tiger Enters Cowshed In Vikarabad, Kills Cow And Sparks Panic In Villages
Tiger Enters Cowshed In Vikarabad, Kills Cow And Sparks Panic In Villages

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Vikarabad: Panic has gripped villages near Basireddypally in Pargi mandal of Telangana’s Vikarabad district after a tiger reportedly entered a cowshed near the Krishna Giri Kshetra temple and attacked cattle.

According to local residents and caretakers, the tiger attacked a cow inside the cowshed, causing severe injuries to its neck and abdomen. The cow later died from its injuries.

The tiger reportedly fled from the spot after a caretaker raised an alarm. The incident has created concern among villagers, particularly those living close to the area.

Caretakers also claimed that a calf was allegedly carried away by the tiger three days ago. The animal’s movements were reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed at a nearby farmhouse.

Around 200 cattle are kept at the cowshed, raising concerns among caretakers and local residents about the safety of the animals.

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Following the repeated sightings, villagers have urged the forest authorities to take immediate steps to track and capture the tiger and relocate it to a suitable forest area.

Forest officials are expected to monitor the animal’s movements and take necessary measures to prevent further incidents in the surrounding villages.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 13:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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