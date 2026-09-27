37 Students Identified With Fake ST Certificates For MBBS Seats In Telangana

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has identified 37 students from other states who allegedly applied for MBBS seats under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation quota using fake certificates in Telangana.

According to the preliminary information, the students are from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. They allegedly obtained fake ST certificates by paying bribes to officials and used them while applying for MBBS admissions under the reserved category.

The university has identified the 37 students during scrutiny of the certificates and admission records. The development has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of reservation benefits in medical admissions.

Of the 37 students identified, nine had already been allotted MBBS seats under the reservation quota. The university has announced that the seats allotted to these nine students will also be cancelled.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Authorities are expected to conduct further verification of the certificates and examine the circumstances under which the alleged fake documents were issued and used.

Further details regarding action against the students and officials allegedly involved in issuing the certificates are awaited.