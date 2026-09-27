Saudi FM calls for Strait of Hormuz to return to pre-Feb 28 status

United Nations: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed the importance of restoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-February 28 status without the imposition of any fees or restrictions.

Speaking during the general debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Faisal called for freedom of navigation in international waterways, highlighting the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and rejected their use by any party as an instrument of pressure or threat.

He said the security of the Gulf region is part and parcel of the security of the region and the world at large, adding that stability in the Gulf is directly connected to global energy security, international trade and supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that Saudi Arabia supports efforts and initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region and stressed the importance of ensuring that the entire region remains free of weapons of mass destruction.

The United States and Israel launched a massive military strike against Iran on February 28, after which Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and multiple sites across the Middle East. The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, significantly affecting Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to global markets.

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Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York that Iran had conveyed to the United States through Qatar a “concrete” plan under which the strait can be reopened within seven days if necessary conditions are met.

The seven-day timeline will start as soon as Washington accepts it, he said.

Under the plan, the United States would need to take certain actions that Iran believes may take four or five days, said Araghchi, adding that on day six, the strait would be open. “And on day seven, the talks with the US will be started for the final deal on mutually agreed subjects,” he said.

He further said the actions the United States should take are not new, as they are already included in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in June.