Farmer Dies By Suicide In Adilabad, Family Cites ₹15 Lakh Debt Burden

Adilabad: A 47-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Landasangvi village of Adilabad Rural mandal, reportedly distressed over mounting debts and crop losses caused by a lack of water.

The deceased was identified as Teegala Ramesh, who cultivated cotton and maize on around eight acres of land. According to the information available, Ramesh had borrowed approximately ₹15 lakh for agricultural investment.

With inadequate water availability, the crops reportedly failed to yield the expected produce, leaving him unable to repay the loans. The financial distress is believed to have contributed to his decision to take the extreme step.

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Ramesh allegedly consumed pesticide and died. The incident has caused grief among his family members, relatives and fellow farmers in the village.

Police are expected to conduct an inquiry into the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Further details regarding the case and the family’s financial situation are awaited.