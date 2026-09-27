KTR Watches ‘The Paradise’, Congratulates Nani And Srikanth Odela

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) watched the Telugu film The Paradise and congratulated actor Nani and director Srikanth Odela for their work on the movie and its portrayal.

After watching the film, KTR appreciated the efforts of the film’s team and congratulated Nani for his performance. He also praised Srikanth Odela for his direction and the way the story and characters have been presented.

KTR’s comments focused on the film’s portrayal of Telangana culture and its social setting, with the BRS leader appreciating the filmmakers for bringing regional elements to the screen.

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The film has generated interest among Telugu cinema audiences, with Nani in the lead role and Srikanth Odela at the helm. The collaboration between the actor and director has also drawn attention from fans and film enthusiasts.

KTR’s reaction has since attracted attention on social media, particularly among followers of Nani and the The Paradise team.

The BRS Working President has previously expressed his interest in Telugu cinema and Telangana’s cultural identity. His appreciation of the film has added to the public discussion surrounding the movie and its portrayal of the region.