Licences Of 11 Hyderabad Restaurants Cancelled Over Unhygienic Conditions

Hyderabad: The licences of several hotels and restaurants in Hyderabad have reportedly been cancelled following inspections that allegedly uncovered serious hygiene and food-safety violations.

Officials found issues including pest infestations, rodents, unhygienic kitchens, greasy walls, poor storage practices, spoiled vegetables and meat that had reportedly been kept frozen for several weeks.

The establishments whose licences were cancelled include:

Monastery at Hitech City

at Hitech City Priyanka Hospitality Services (Shivani The Restaurant and Bar) at Gachibowli

at Gachibowli Al Saba Restaurant at Gachibowli

at Gachibowli Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant at Madhapur

at Madhapur Sai Ram Mess at Madhapur

at Madhapur Udupi’s Upahar , a unit of Vimala World Trading Ltd, at Gachibowli

, a unit of Vimala World Trading Ltd, at Gachibowli Coal Spark Multi Cuisine Restaurant at Hitech City, reportedly over cockroach infestation

at Hitech City, reportedly over cockroach infestation H. Kkkonka Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd (Kanchi Cafe) at Hitech City

at Hitech City Antera Hospitality (Antera Kitchen and Bar) at Gachibowli

at Gachibowli J Onamau Food and Beverages LLP (Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar)

K Sukdham Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Fusion 9 / Amnesia Sky Bar) at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur

The action was reportedly taken after inspections revealed conditions considered unsuitable for food preparation and service.

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The findings have raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at eateries in the city. Authorities are expected to continue inspections of restaurants and hotels to ensure compliance with food-safety and sanitation requirements.