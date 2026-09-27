Hyderabad

Licences Of 11 Hyderabad Restaurants Cancelled Over Unhygienic Conditions

Officials found issues including pest infestations, rodents, unhygienic kitchens, greasy walls, poor storage practices, spoiled vegetables and meat that had reportedly been kept frozen for several weeks.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 14:35
Licences Of 11 Hyderabad Restaurants Cancelled Over Unhygienic Conditions
Licences Of 11 Hyderabad Restaurants Cancelled Over Unhygienic Conditions

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Hyderabad: The licences of several hotels and restaurants in Hyderabad have reportedly been cancelled following inspections that allegedly uncovered serious hygiene and food-safety violations.

Officials found issues including pest infestations, rodents, unhygienic kitchens, greasy walls, poor storage practices, spoiled vegetables and meat that had reportedly been kept frozen for several weeks.

The establishments whose licences were cancelled include:

  • Monastery at Hitech City
  • Priyanka Hospitality Services (Shivani The Restaurant and Bar) at Gachibowli
  • Al Saba Restaurant at Gachibowli
  • Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant at Madhapur
  • Sai Ram Mess at Madhapur
  • Udupi’s Upahar, a unit of Vimala World Trading Ltd, at Gachibowli
  • Coal Spark Multi Cuisine Restaurant at Hitech City, reportedly over cockroach infestation
  • H. Kkkonka Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd (Kanchi Cafe) at Hitech City
  • Antera Hospitality (Antera Kitchen and Bar) at Gachibowli
  • J Onamau Food and Beverages LLP (Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar)
  • K Sukdham Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Fusion 9 / Amnesia Sky Bar) at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur

The action was reportedly taken after inspections revealed conditions considered unsuitable for food preparation and service.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The findings have raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at eateries in the city. Authorities are expected to continue inspections of restaurants and hotels to ensure compliance with food-safety and sanitation requirements.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 14:35
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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