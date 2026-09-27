Telangana Government Orders Fresh Review Of Pending ULC And 22-A Land Cases

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the state government has issued fresh orders to address long-pending Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) applications and land-related grievances.

Under the new process, eligible cases covered by GO 455, GO 456, GO 747 and GO 92 will be examined for regularisation in accordance with the applicable rules.

The government is also focusing on long-pending issues involving properties listed under Section 22-A of the Registration Act. The move follows assurances made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Assembly regarding resolving land and registration-related grievances.

Minister Ponguleti has previously directed officials to adopt a fast-track approach while dealing with 22-A applications and to ensure that genuine and eligible cases are examined without unnecessary delay.

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The government has constituted mechanisms to review the pending cases and is working towards resolving eligible applications within stipulated timelines. Officials have also been instructed to examine land records and supporting documents before taking decisions.

The latest move is expected to provide relief to applicants whose ULC and 22-A-related cases have remained pending for several years, subject to eligibility and verification under the relevant rules.