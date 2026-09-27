Andhra Pradesh

19 Female Students Fall Ill After Lizard Allegedly Found In Sambar at Andhra Pradesh College

Nineteen female students of Tuni Women’s College in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district reportedly fell ill after consuming a lunchtime meal in which a lizard was allegedly found in the sambar.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed27 September 2026 - 16:28
19 Female Students Fall Ill After Lizard Allegedly Found In Sambar at Andhra Pradesh College
19 Female Students Fall Ill After Lizard Allegedly Found In Sambar at Andhra Pradesh College

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Kakinada: Nineteen female students of Tuni Women’s College in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district reportedly fell ill after consuming a lunchtime meal in which a lizard was allegedly found in the sambar.

According to preliminary information, the students developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea after having lunch at the college.

Following the incident, the affected students were taken to Tuni Area Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is being monitored by medical staff.

The students reportedly told officials that the sambar was served to them even after a lizard had allegedly fallen into the vessel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.

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The incident has raised concerns among students and their parents over food safety and hygiene at the college. Officials are expected to investigate the food preparation and serving process to determine how the contamination occurred.

Food safety authorities may also inspect the kitchen and food samples as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the students’ health condition and action taken by the authorities are awaited.

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