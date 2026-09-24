Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Social Media Influencer Policy

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a policy framework for engaging social media influencers to promote government initiatives and programmes.

Under the proposed policy, influencers are expected to be categorised based on the number of followers they have on social media platforms. The government will examine the remuneration to be offered to influencers according to their reach and category.

The Cabinet also decided to study the procedures followed by certain other states where higher remuneration is reportedly provided to social media influencers for promotional activities.

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The proposed policy is aimed at establishing a structured system for the government’s engagement with digital content creators and influencers. The categorisation based on follower count is expected to help determine eligibility and remuneration.

Officials will examine the existing models and prepare the framework for implementing the policy in Andhra Pradesh. Further details regarding the categories, eligibility criteria and remuneration structure are expected to be announced after the government completes its study.