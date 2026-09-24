Harish Rao to Appear Before Nampally Court in Defamation Case Against Mahesh Kumar Goud, Addanki Dayakar

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao is scheduled to appear before the Nampally court for elected representatives at 3 p.m. on Thursday in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar.

Harish Rao is expected to appear before the court and record his statement in the case. His lawyers had filed the defamation complaint earlier this month, alleging that the two Congress leaders made defamatory remarks against him.

The complaint relates to remarks allegedly made by Mahesh Kumar Goud and Addanki Dayakar concerning Harish Rao’s visit to the Kollur Mookambika Devi Temple in Karnataka.

According to the complaint, the Congress leaders allegedly claimed that Rao had performed occult rituals in connection with rainfall in Telangana. Rao has denied the allegations and approached the court seeking legal action.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Harish Rao’s legal team had earlier issued notices to the two leaders, seeking withdrawal of the remarks and a public apology. After the issue was not resolved, his lawyers approached the Nampally court with a criminal defamation complaint under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The complainant’s lawyers also submitted video material and newspaper clippings related to the alleged statements as part of the case.

The court proceedings are expected to record Harish Rao’s statement and take the matter forward in accordance with the legal process.