Adani Group to invest over Rs 1,00,000 crore in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

Kolkata: The Adani Group is committed to investing over Rs 1,00,000 crore in West Bengal by 2035 with a focus on infrastructure development, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said here on Thursday.

“Infrastructure development is the key to attracting investment in any state. So, keeping that factor in mind, the Adani Group is committed to invest over Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2025 in sectors spanning over ports, logistics, power general, power distribution, highways, road, bridges and data centers among others,” Gautam Adani said while addressing a function on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of the ‘Adani Arogya Mandir’, a proposed 2,000-bed hospital in New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Gautam Adani committed that West Bengal would become the Adani Group’s ‘Karambhumi’ in eastern India. He said he was not viewing West Bengal only as an investment hub. “For me and my group, West Bengal is the place which we want to serve and belong to,” said Gautam Adani.

“This great land will rise, will move forward and will be the steering force for the progress of the entire country,” Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group Chairman further informed that the proposed ‘Adani Arogya Mandir’ will be run on a non-profit basis, where 50 per cent of the 2,000-bed hospital would be reserved for economically backward families, who will be provided free treatment there.

He also said that in the future, this facility will be developed into a medical hub with a medical college and research centre. The Adani Group will invest Rs 4,000 crore in this facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he was extremely happy that not only the Adani Group Chairman but also his entire family was present, which proved the commitment of the Adani family towards West Bengal.

“Today is a historic, meaningful and auspicious day for West Bengal. Our Prime Minister always says that without the development of eastern India, the dream of achieving Viksit Bharat will never be possible. This medical facility by the Adani Group marks the beginning of the Group’s sustained commitment towards West Bengal. This facility is not just a hospital project. It will become a healthcare city in the state, which will also enable huge employment generation,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Adhikari also said that West Bengal had suffered first during the 34-year Communist rule, and then for 15 years of the Trinamool Congress. “The previous state government only believed in dole politics and appeasement politics. Now, since we have received a huge mandate, we request Adani Group to support us in economically and industrially developing West Bengal,” he said.